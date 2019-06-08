Godzilla Card Game Announced

It genuinely feels like there’s a new push for kaiju these days. The giant Japanese monsters are all the rage once again, and the latest Godzilla film, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, features the likes of Ghidorah, Mothra, Rodan, and Godzilla itself. While reviews for the film have been mixed, it’s hard to argue that Godzilla’s the most relevant its been in years. This is all to say, the announcement by Bandai of the Godzilla Card Game is basically at the perfect time.

The new card game, which will release in September, features the Chrono Clash system. Despite this, the cards from the Godzilla Card Game will not be compatabile with other Chrono Clash games, including but not limited to the upcoming Naruto Boruto Card Game set to release this summer. The Chrono Clash game system, created by Ryan Miller, features a shared power resource track that ebbs and flows based on card power. Its position determines when a given turn is over.

The card game will feature the eponymous Godzilla as well as Ghidorah, Mothra, Rodan and more. According to ICv2, the first set will include four pre-constructed 50-card decks plus a 16-card sideboard, as well as 24 double-sized cards, four turn sequence cards, four playmats, and a manual. The game’s intended for between two and four players and each game is expected to clock in at about 30 minutes. The game will set folks back $49.99 at launch. You can check out a bunch of the featured monsters in the trailer above.

