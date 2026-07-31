GOG Is Permanently Removing 6 PC Games on July 31

GOG is set to permanently remove 6 PC Games on July 31. In other words, users of the digital PC storefront are running out of time to add said games to their libraries. While GOG is not as popular as other digital PC storefronts like Steam or the Epic Games Store, it has its hardcore users thanks to its DRM-free games, offline play, and its exclusive classic games. Delistings are also less common on it compared to Steam, in particular, which makes six games being removed at once noteworthy.

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More specifically, GOG — the formerly CD Projekt-owned company — has announced that at 3 PM CEST, A Long Journey to an Uncertain End will leave GOG. Those who own it will be able to access it, but it will no longer be available for purchase. Meanwhile, later in the day at 11:59 PM CEST, Clouzy, Outerverse, Tavernacle, Plagun, and Airborne Kingdom will also be delisted from GOG. Again, those who own these titles will retain access, but they will not be available for purchase anymore.

Airborne Kingdom

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Airborne Kingdom is a sky city builder released in 2022 by The Wandering Band. It has a 76 on Metacritic, an 87% rating on Steam, and a 4.3/5 rating on GOG. It costs $24.99

A Long Journey to an Uncertain End

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A Long Journey to an Uncertain End was released in 2023 by Crispy Creative, Mooncats Games, and Fig Publishing. It is a sci-fi adventure RPG with a 75% approval rating on Steam and a score of 2.3/5 on GOG. It costs $24.99.

Outerverse

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Outerverse is a quest-driven, crafting automation adventure game released in 2022 by Tbjbu2. It has a 51% approval rating on Steam and a 2.3/5 score on GOG. It costs $19.99

PLAGUN – The Plague Goes On

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PLAGUN – The Plague Goes On is a fairly new game, only released in 2025 by Talkinguns. The roguelike scroller shooter has an 81% rating on Steam and a score of 3.3/5 on GOG. It costs only $4.99.

Clouzy (Exclusive)

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Clouzy is a 2022 adventure simulation game from developer Tinymoon. On Steam, it has a 53% approval rating, while on GOG it has a score of 3.6/5. It costs $14.99 and is notably a GOG exclusive, as it’s already been delisted on Steam.

Tavernacle

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Tavernacle is a co-op tower defense game for one to four players from Dama Dama Games. The 2023 title has a 60% rating on Steam, but no user reviews on GOG. It costs $11.99.

There is nothing super noteworthy here. That said, the first game listed, Airbone Kingdom, is a semi-noteworthy delisting when you consider its popularity. It is also no doubt the best game of these six.