GOG Announces Removal of Select PC Games Starting Today

GOG has announced the removal of two PC games from its storefront. At the moment of writing, one of these games is leaving within the hour, while the other is set to depart on Sunday, September 6. Thankfully, neither PC game is of particular consequence, but any GOG user whoever had interest in adding either to their library should do so soon before the chance is forever gone.

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One of these PC games leaving GOG is No Sleep for Sole, a 2024 release from developer Ofir Gabay. This is a small $5 surreal survival-horror game, but apparently a pretty good one. To this end, it has a 100% approval rating, albeit with only 13 user reviews. The consensus of these reviews is that while the game is very short and humble in ambition, it is effective, which is all you can ask for from a $5 game. Those interested in having it in their GOG library will be happy to know it is the one that’s still available until September 6. The other game being actively removed from GOG is 2018’s Speed Brawl from developer Double Stallion. According to Steam user reviews, it’s not as good, but more popular. It has 81 user reviews to date, but only a 75% approval rate.

No Sleep for Sole

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According to its aforementioned developer, No Sleep for Sole is a surreal survival horror game about mental illness and abuse. In it, you play as a young boy named Sole, who must stay awake through the night to protect himself from the monsters around his home. Obviously, the subject matter is heavy, so that should be taken into consideration before playing it.

Those who do check it out should expect a game that is about 90 minutes, but replayable thanks to having multiple endings.

“No Sleep for Sole is a memorable indie horror experience that demonstrates how meaningful storytelling and carefully designed gameplay can work together to create lasting emotional impact,” reads one of the aforementioned user reviews in question.



Speed Brawl

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For those just learning about Speed Brawl, it is a fast-paced co-op platform beat ’em up that sees you facing off against alien swarms in the alternate history of blood sport. Those who decide to check it out should anticipate forking over $20 for its about 7-hour runtime.

“Fun and satisfying combat; the early game is a bit mediocre, but it’ll get better later; the soundtrack is a plus,” reads a positive user review for the game. Another adds, “This game is effing awesome fun. So much fun, runs like a dream, and the soundtrack is just delightful.”

As for negative reviews, they actually praise much of what positive reviews praise, but note the game’s characters fall flat and that the moment-to-moment gameplay is smooth and fast but lacks challenge and complexity.

While both games are about to be gone from GOG, both are available on Steam, and there is no word of them leaving, so PC users will retain access. As for why they are being removed from GOG, we do not know, but it follows another sudden delisting from the previous month and a major removal on July 31 that saw six games removed.