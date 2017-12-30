Gold/Silver DualShock Controllers For Half Off With Limited Time Code

Just because the bulk of the holiday season is over doesn’t mean that there’s not still some epic savings to be had. Many gamers received a shiny new PlayStation 4/Pro system this holiday season, and for those looking for additional controllers to show off that individual style – we’ve got just the thing.

The Gold and Silver editions of the DualShock 4 wireless controllers usually retail for $64.99, but with the special code listed below, you can scoop one up for half off:

DualShock 4 controller is $39.99 at Newegg w/ code EMCBCCK43

Silver https://t.co/kSoB8hCRCr

Gold https://t.co/oeIGVNVdHM pic.twitter.com/SQK5PARFIt — Wario64 (@Wario64) December 29, 2017

Both controllers are completely stylized with a sleek finish, both perfect additions to anyone’s console. And in this case, Silver doesn’t mean you’re not a winner – it just means you’re cool, and that’s always neat.

For more about the controllers themselves:

The DualShock 4 wireless controller offers improved analog sticks and trigger buttons with enhanced vibration, and also adds new features such as the multi-touch, clickable touch pad, integrated light bar, and internal speaker. Players will get the ultimate control for all games on PlayStation 4. The Share Button lets players celebrate and upload their greatest gaming moments on PlayStation 4 with the touch of a button.

Precision controller enhanced to offer players absolute control for all games on PlayStation 4.

Improved feel, shape, and sensitivity of dual analog sticks and trigger buttons

New multi-touch and clickable touch pad on the face of the DualShock 4 Wireless Controller opens up worlds of new gameplay possibilities for both newcomers and veteran gamers.

DualShock 4 Wireless Controller features a built-in speaker and stereo headset jack, putting several new audio options in the player’s hands.

Don’t forget to use the code above though in order to snag that $39.99 price tag! If not, the full retail value will be applied!

