Among Us Show Adds Debra Wilson, Patton Oswalt, and More

We still don't know when the Among Us animated series will premiere, but it continues to build an impressive cast of voice talent. After revealing several cast members last month, four additional voice actors have been revealed, with each one taking on the role of a differently colored Crewmate. Given the body count that Among Us usually features, it's difficult to say how long many of these actors will remain alive in the series, so fans shouldn't get too attached to them; it's possible they could all end up killed by an Impostor, or die after being accused of being one!

Debra Wilson (Halo Infinite, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor)- Yellow Crewmate

Patton Oswalt (Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, Marvel's MODOK)- White Crewmate

Phil LaMarr (Star Wars: The Bad Batch, Mortal Kombat 1)- Brown Crewmate

Wayne Knight (Seinfeld, Jurassic Park)- Lime Crewmate

Everything we Know About the Among Us Animated Series

The four actors join the already announced cast members, including Randall Park, Ashley Johnson, Yvette Nicole Brown, Elijah Wood, Dan Stevens, Kimiko Glenn, and Liv Hewson. The CBS developed series is being created by Owen Dennis (Infinity Train), with animation provided by Titmouse (Star Trek: Lower Decks). At this time, we haven't gotten to see much from the series, and there hasn't been a trailer. However, InnerSloth did release a still from the show back in January, and the style of the animation looks a lot like what we've seen from the video game.

(Photo: InnerSloth)

What is Among Us?

Among Us is an online, social deception game where players must uncover who among them is an Impostor sabotaging their spaceship. Presumably, the show will follow this same concept, with audiences forced to guess which of the Crewmates are not what they seem. Among Us allows players to choose between differently colored Crewmate avatars (such as the ones that have been revealed for the show), but the game's popularity has also resulted in licensed skins based on various games and properties.

Among Us first released in 2018 on PC and mobile devices, but failed to find a significant audience. It wasn't until 2020 when things drastically changed for the game. During the coronavirus pandemic, Among Us was discovered by streamers on Twitch and YouTube, and it quickly turned into a cultural phenomenon. Over the last four years, the game has been released on platforms like Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5, and is even playable to anyone with a subscription to Xbox Game Pass Core. Among Us merchandise can now be found just about anywhere, and the game even made a cameo in the movie Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. It remains to be seen whether the Among Us animated series will prove as popular as the game has, but the all-star voice cast certainly bodes well!

