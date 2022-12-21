The 2022 ComicBook.com Golden Issue Awards Nominees for Gaming

2022 has been a bit all over the place when it comes to video games. At the start of the year, it was expected that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Hogwarts Legacy, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, and Starfield would all arrive before December had come to an end. Sadly, all of these titles and numerous others ended up getting punted back to 2023 or beyond, which left 2022 feeling sparse and inconsistent.

Despite these disappointing delays, 2022 still had more than enough to keep video game fans busy. Elden Ring proved to be a cultural phenomenon when it dropped in the early months of the year, God of War Ragnarok ended up meeting lofty expectations from PlayStation fans, and Stray came out of nowhere to prove that games centered entirely around kitty cats could be enjoyable. 2022 may not have gone as expected, but it still brought with it a number of bangers that kept Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and PC players alike engrossed.

With that in mind, here are the games that we found to be the best of 2022 when it comes to our Golden Issue Awards for gaming. Be sure to check back in on ComicBook.com later in the month as we'll reveal the winners at that time.