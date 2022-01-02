GoldenEye 007 Leak Seems to Hint at Xbox Port

The iconic Nintendo 64 shooter video game GoldenEye 007 could receive a new version if a recent leak is any indication. A series of Xbox achievements for GoldenEye 007 has surfaced online that seems to indicate that the popular video game could receive a new port in the near future, though nothing official has been announced.

The website TrueAchievements, which tracks such things, seemingly recently discovered a list of Xbox achievements for an Xbox version of GoldenEye 007 consisting of 55 separate achievements worth a grand total of 1,000 Gamerscore. There are only a few Xbox accounts that have earned any of these achievements, and as IGN notes, there is speculation that at least two of these belong to Rare employees, the company that originally made the video game for the Nintendo 64 but was later purchased by Xbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/Wario64/status/1477111461495275520

Notably, this is not the first that a remaster of GoldenEye 007 has been heard about. A long-canceled Xbox Live Arcade version of the video game surfaced online in early 2021. It’s unclear if the list of achievements and the old project are in any way related, but notably, the 1,000 Gamerscore attached to it would seem to preclude the list of achievements as being from the old project at least.

As of this moment, there is no telling when or if a new port of GoldenEye 007 will be announced by Xbox. For now, the only official James Bond video game is the one being developed by Hitman franchise developer IO Interactive that was previously announced in 2020. You can check out all of our previous coverage of James Bond in general right here.

What do you think about the leaked Xbox achievements for GoldenEye 007? Do you think a new port could be announced in the near future? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!