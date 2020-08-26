GoldenEye Released 23 Years Ago and Fans are Celebrating the N64 Classic
On August 25th, 1997, GoldenEye permanently changed the video game industry. Developed by Rare Ltd. and published by Nintendo for the N64, the game became an instant classic. Loosely adapting the Pierce Brosnan film of the same name, GoldenEye delivered the kind of experience previously unheard of on consoles. While the genre had been popular on PC, GoldenEye proved that first-person shooters could find a market on consoles. Because of the licenses involved, the game has never been ported to subsequent systems, but GoldenEye still remains incredibly popular with gamers. In honor of the game's anniversary, fans took to Twitter to share their memories of the game.
23 years and Oddjob still remains a subject of controversy!
23 years of GoldenEye and 23 years of the "no Oddjob" rule.— Shaun KM (@ShaunKM84) August 25, 2020
Didn't anyone else play with the "no Moonraker 2 either" rule? I'm sure she was a similar height or possibly shorter, any recollection on the subject @drdoak ?
The game represents a childhood favorite for a lot of people.
Well 23 years today was when one of the best video games for the n64 and a true first person classic was released which is Goldeneye based of the 1995 movie. My childhood with loads of great weapons and a fun multiplayer arena. 😊👍 🔫 pic.twitter.com/gk0PF7YGrU— Transport Sci fi 25 (@TransportFi) August 25, 2020
Rare really delivered a classic.
On this day August 25, 1997 23 years ago we were blessed with 007 Goldeneye my first ever FPS! In honor of its birthday I will play the game today before work. Thank you to everyone at Rare! #Rare #Goldeneye @drdoak @Norgans @grantkirkhope pic.twitter.com/39rcyqFRuL— Diego (@riot_officer) August 25, 2020
Composer Grant Kirkhope also took time to celebrate the game!
So cool! 23 years of GoldenEye! https://t.co/AQDBGJaldg— Grant Kirkhope (@grantkirkhope) August 25, 2020
The game's cultural impact is undeniable...
The game that started it all... for me at least.
23 years ago we were treated to a revolutionary game. Even the most modern digital adventures of the British spy are measured (unfairly) to its legacy and cultural impact.#JamesBond #GoldenEye #007 pic.twitter.com/SFig72rgMT— Luis Pachón (@luispachon) August 25, 2020
...though some might argue the game has lost a little luster.
So crazy! 23 years ago! I would never say the game holds up today, but nostalgia more than makes up for that. Happy birthday #N64 #Goldeneye! https://t.co/xkvfbBvVXh pic.twitter.com/8qVzDIN9gz— Nolan • Ap0c (@nolanpgill) August 25, 2020
The hat looks good on you, Pierce.
#GoldenEye is 23 years old today! 🎉#Retrogaming #N64 pic.twitter.com/iP7e1s2VjF— MusicAl1250 (@Musical1250) August 25, 2020
Happy birthday, GoldenEye!
Felices 23 años GoldenEye 007 🎉🎉🎮🎮 pic.twitter.com/8loQmpIKNb— cristian pico (JUEGA Y DEJA JUGAR) (@kinoto369) August 25, 2020
