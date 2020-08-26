GoldenEye Released 23 Years Ago and Fans are Celebrating the N64 Classic

On August 25th, 1997, GoldenEye permanently changed the video game industry. Developed by Rare Ltd. and published by Nintendo for the N64, the game became an instant classic. Loosely adapting the Pierce Brosnan film of the same name, GoldenEye delivered the kind of experience previously unheard of on consoles. While the genre had been popular on PC, GoldenEye proved that first-person shooters could find a market on consoles. Because of the licenses involved, the game has never been ported to subsequent systems, but GoldenEye still remains incredibly popular with gamers. In honor of the game's anniversary, fans took to Twitter to share their memories of the game.

