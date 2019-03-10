First Look At Google’s New Video Game Controller Leaks

A new trademark filed by Google may have just revealed what its controller will look like if and when the massive technological company enters the gaming space with a console.

More specifically, back in October Google filed a patent for a game controller with the United States Patent and Trademark Office that featured the following two controller concept designs:

Now, it’s worth pointing out that in the patent itself Google outlines that “no attempt is made to show structural details in more detail than may be necessary for a fundamental understanding of the disclosed subject matter and various ways in which it may be practiced.” In other words, this isn’t what the final product will necessarily look like, it simply is an illustration to provide a foundational understanding of what it will generally look like and what functions it will perform.

As you can see, the controller doesn’t deviate from the norms of controller design very much. And after reading through the patent, there’s nothing there that suggests it will be anything revolutionary either. It basically looks like the baby of the DualShock 4 and Steam controller.

To provide a better look at what the controller may actually look like in real life, Yanko Design’s Sarang Sheth mocked up a render based on the patent, which you can check out below:

Of course, it’s important to remember the controller may wind up not looking exactly like this design, but if it looks anything like the patent — which you’d assume would be the case — then this is a pretty good illustration at what we all might soon be holding in our hands.

As you may know, the current rumor is Google will be unveiling its new console at GDC later this month, so we may not have to wait too much longer to find out what the designers over at the mega company came up with for a controller.

