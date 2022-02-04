Google Stadia Reports Have Fans Debating Streaming Future

Google Stadia might be getting shopped according to recent reports. Business Insider‘s sources indicate that the tech company is shopping the Stadia architecture under the name Google Stream. If that weren’t interesting enough, other parts of their reporting indicate that the company has pulled it’s feet off the gas pedal in producing games. That’s all it would take to have anyone who has invested any time or money in the platform to be a bit concerned. Check out a quote from an employee down below and see some of the best posts.

“There are plenty of people internally who would love to keep it going, so they are working really hard to make sure it doesn’t die,” the source said. “But they’re not the ones writing the checks.”

Previously, Stadia boss Phil Harrison spoke about getting 100 games out by the end of 2021 on the official Google blog.

Harrison explained, “In 2021, we’re expanding our efforts to help game developers and publishers take advantage of our platform technology and deliver games directly to their players. We see an important opportunity to work with partners seeking a gaming solution all built on Stadia’s advanced technical infrastructure and platform tools. We believe this is the best path to building Stadia into a long-term, sustainable business that helps grow the industry.”

