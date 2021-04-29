Google Stadia Store Introduces Google Search

Google Stadia brought search to their storefront and the Internet had all the jokes for them. The gaming platform has been trying to find its footing here in the early days of this generation of consoles. Google decided that the technology they became famous for belonged in their new gaming setup. Fans on the web seemed to agree as well. But, a lot of people had no idea this kind of functionality wasn’t already present in Stadia at launch. These conversations have been occurring as more companies enter the streaming/gaming fray. (Fans of the Epic Store will remember when their marketplace didn’t have things like a shopping cart or wishlist early in the run.) So, Stadia is getting there, but clearly some of the quality of life improvements need to be worked out.

At least they didn't feel this announcement warranted an exclamation mark https://t.co/gul9UWDNA1 — Whimsu (@KnowledgeHubTy) April 29, 2021

Stadia boss Phil Harrison talked about how the company was targeting getting 100 games out by the end of this year on their corporate blog.

Harrison said, “In 2021, we’re expanding our efforts to help game developers and publishers take advantage of our platform technology and deliver games directly to their players. We see an important opportunity to work with partners seeking a gaming solution all built on Stadia’s advanced technical infrastructure and platform tools. We believe this is the best path to building Stadia into a long-term, sustainable business that helps grow the industry.”

