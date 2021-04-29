Google Stadia Store Introduces Google Search
Google Stadia brought search to their storefront and the Internet had all the jokes for them. The gaming platform has been trying to find its footing here in the early days of this generation of consoles. Google decided that the technology they became famous for belonged in their new gaming setup. Fans on the web seemed to agree as well. But, a lot of people had no idea this kind of functionality wasn’t already present in Stadia at launch. These conversations have been occurring as more companies enter the streaming/gaming fray. (Fans of the Epic Store will remember when their marketplace didn’t have things like a shopping cart or wishlist early in the run.) So, Stadia is getting there, but clearly some of the quality of life improvements need to be worked out.
At least they didn't feel this announcement warranted an exclamation mark https://t.co/gul9UWDNA1— Whimsu (@KnowledgeHubTy) April 29, 2021
Stadia boss Phil Harrison talked about how the company was targeting getting 100 games out by the end of this year on their corporate blog.
Harrison said, “In 2021, we’re expanding our efforts to help game developers and publishers take advantage of our platform technology and deliver games directly to their players. We see an important opportunity to work with partners seeking a gaming solution all built on Stadia’s advanced technical infrastructure and platform tools. We believe this is the best path to building Stadia into a long-term, sustainable business that helps grow the industry.”
breaking news: google, a brand known for creating the most popular search bar on the internet, adds a search bar on their cloud gaming platform https://t.co/extD243PTp— tyminator (@Tyminator) April 29, 2021
This announcement of a new feature is even worse than Nintendo's about online play for Super Mario Party. https://t.co/5gHAljX50L— Anudeep Gogineni (@Grecidufer98) April 28, 2021
Well i was saving up for a pc but after seeing this revolutionary new feature I’m gonna get a stadia instead https://t.co/SL0HSYyS96— TheLetterAIsCo1 (@letter_co1) April 28, 2021
WELCOME TO STADIA— Dtb345 (Playing yakuz 7) (@Dtbtheyakuzaman) April 28, 2021
HERE'S A SEARCH BAR AFTER A YEAR https://t.co/qmTXgiNCMg
Google...the company known for their search engine...just now added the search feature...for Stadia— 💙 McCreamy | Professional IE-Tan simp (@extramayofree) April 28, 2021
The trainwreck that keeps on giving https://t.co/8EYQt7FmDr
wow stadia finally did something good for once
time to forget about stadia’s existence again https://t.co/q0YDgvwNAO— JD (@JDPepperzz) April 28, 2021
bruh https://t.co/RBDmra6yqm pic.twitter.com/n6BD11xATB— 💙ColedHeart💙 Co CEO of Pyra (@Coled_Heart) April 29, 2021
...It took this long for Stadia to get a search bar....? https://t.co/i5PwZMncKV— Rabbit! (@RisingRabbit_) April 28, 2021