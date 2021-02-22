Google Sued For “Greatly Exaggerating” Claims About Stadia

✖

Google got sued for “greatly exaggerating: claims about Stadia. The breach of contract lawsuit is just coming to light after being filed in October of last year. In the actual document, the plaintiffs argue that Google “made false and misleading claims” when it came to the streaming platform’s quality. It’s no secret that a platform like Stadia’s latency is of the utmost importance. In essence, they claim that the company violated consumer protection laws with these claims. If that wasn’t enough of a story, the suit also draws Bungie and id Software into the mix. They argue that the developers engaged in “unfair and deceptive trade practices concerning the advertised display quality and resolution of video games distributed by Google Stadia.” Time will tell if the case manages to go the distance in New York. But, Google is looking to turn the page with Stadia and this probably doesn’t help.

Google Stadia head honcho Phil Harrison told fans about the company’s decision to shutter first-party development on their corporate blog recently.

“We launched Stadia with the goal of making your favorite games instantly available wherever you want to play them. With the recent successful launch of Cyberpunk 2077 on Stadia, gameplay on all types of devices, including iOS, growing our slate of YouTube integrations, and our global expansions, it’s clear that Stadia’s technology has been proven and works at scale,” he told fans. “Having games streamed to any screen is the future of this industry, and we’ll continue to invest in Stadia and its underlying platform to provide the best cloud gaming experience for our partners and the gaming community. This has been the vision of Stadia since the beginning.”

Harrison added, “In 2021, we’re expanding our efforts to help game developers and publishers take advantage of our platform technology and deliver games directly to their players. We see an important opportunity to work with partners seeking a gaming solution all built on Stadia’s advanced technical infrastructure and platform tools. We believe this is the best path to building Stadia into a long-term, sustainable business that helps grow the industry.”

