Google Stadia Announces Plans For 100 Games This Year

Google Stadia announced a plan for 100 games by the end of this year. The news comes off the heels of news that the company was shuttering its game studio for the platform. Google’s own community blog had more details, but this signals a renewed effort to make the cloud gaming platform a major player in the years to come. There are still definitely some kinks to work out, but addressing where the timeline for more games stands is going to be a huge boost. Complaints about the pool of experiences available on Stadia were commonplace near launch. FIFA 21, Judgement, and Shantae: Half-Genie Hero will all be making their way to the streaming platform. So, that adds some much-needed variety for what Google is planning in this space. Time will tell if all these releases reverse their fortunes.

Google Stadia boss Phil Harrison spoke about the decision to close their first-party efforts on the corporate blog as well.

“We launched Stadia with the goal of making your favorite games instantly available wherever you want to play them. With the recent successful launch of Cyberpunk 2077 on Stadia, gameplay on all types of devices, including iOS, growing our slate of YouTube integrations, and our global expansions, it’s clear that Stadia’s technology has been proven and works at scale,” he told fans. “Having games streamed to any screen is the future of this industry, and we’ll continue to invest in Stadia and its underlying platform to provide the best cloud gaming experience for our partners and the gaming community. This has been the vision of Stadia since the beginning.”

Harrison continued, “In 2021, we’re expanding our efforts to help game developers and publishers take advantage of our platform technology and deliver games directly to their players. We see an important opportunity to work with partners seeking a gaming solution all built on Stadia’s advanced technical infrastructure and platform tools. We believe this is the best path to building Stadia into a long-term, sustainable business that helps grow the industry.”

