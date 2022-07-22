Gotham Knights Prequel Comic Series Revealed at Comic-Con 2022

Publisher DC Comics has officially announced Batman: Gotham Knights – Gilded City, a six-issue limited comic series that serves as a prequel to the events of Gotham Knights. If you are somehow not familiar, Gotham Knights is an upcoming video game from Warner Bros. Games and WB Games Montreal that sees Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin, and Red Hood step up to protect Gotham in the wake of Batman's death. The announcement of Batman: Gotham Knights – Gilded City took place during the Gotham Publishing panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2022.

According to the announcement, the prequel series is written by Evan Narcisse (Gen: LOCK, Rise of the Black Panther) with art by ABEL (Harley Quinn). The first issue will release both physically and digitally on October 25th, which coincides with the release of the Gotham Knights video game as well. A hardcover collection of all six issues is set to launch on July 25, 2023.

"In Batman: Gotham Knights –Gilded City, a mysterious virus has infected Gotham City—turning its victims into rabid, yellow-irised maniacs driven to looting, theft, and bursts of anger. Batman–in his final case before his death –and his Gotham Knights struggle to keep this strange virus contained while investigating its origins," the official description of the prequel comic series reads. "But this is not the first time this unusual illness has overtaken the city, as the series splits between present-day Gotham City and the Gotham City of the 1800s, as The Dark Knight and his allies discover the Runaway –one of Gotham City's earliest masked vigilantes."

Notably, each issue of Batman: Gotham Knights – Gilded City will include a digital code redeemable for an in-game item within Gotham Knights. For example, the first issue contains a code for the exclusive BOSO22 Batcycle Skin. Collecting all six also earns a separate seventh item.

You can check out the official cover for the first issue of Batman: Gotham Knights – Gilded City for yourself below:

(Photo: DC Comics)

As noted above, the first issue of the six-issue monthly limited series Batman: Gotham Knights – Gilded City is set to release on October 25th. Gotham Knights itself is also set to release for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC on October 25th. There are several different versions available to pre-order from $69.99 to $299.99 wherever such things are sold. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming DC video game right here.

