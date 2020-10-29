Gotham Knights Reveals New Look at Robin

✖

Gotham Knights will take fans to a world where Batman is dead, and it's up to four of his allies to keep the city safe in his stead and figure out what ultimately happened to their mentor. One of those heroes is Tim Drake, aka Robin, and the iconic hero will be getting a big costume change in the anticipated game. WB Montreal decided to give us a closer look at Drake's new duds in a full character breakdown, which include details on several of the costume's elements (like his gauntlets, mask, and windbreaker) and a look at his overall character model, and you can check out Gotham Knights' version of Robin in the image below.

The most noticeable thing right away is the lack of a cape. In its place is a red and black windbreaker, and as the description states, it is a breathable jacket that is made to move with him as he uses his trademark bo staff. It does still feature the familiar Robin symbol on it with a few yellow accents.

We also get the exact color breakdown of Rust Red, Lightning Yellow, and Army Green, which is incredibly handy for any cosplayers looking to portray Gotham Knight's take on the beloved hero, and you can check out the entire image above.

Alongside Robin will be Batgirl, Nightwing, and Red Hood, and you can find the full description for Gotham Knights below.

"Gotham Knights is a brand-new open-world, third-person action RPG featuring the Batman Family as players step into the roles of Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin, a new guard of trained DC Super Heroes who must rise up as the protectors of Gotham City in the wake of Batman’s death. An expansive, criminal underworld has swept through the streets of Gotham, and it is now up to these new heroes to protect the city, bring hope to its citizens, discipline to its cops and fear to its criminals. Players must save Gotham from descent into chaos and reinvent themselves into their own version of the Dark Knight."

Gotham Knights is set to release in 2021 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the recently announced title right here.

What do you think of what we have seen of Gotham Knights so far? Let us know in the comments, or you can talk all things Gotham Knights and gaming with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!