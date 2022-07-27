Gotham Knights Developer Teases Big Villain Reveal

Fresh off the heels of the Batgirl trailer reveal at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, it appears that Gotham Knights is set to have some sort of "big villain reveal" at some point in the coming weeks. That's straight from the mouth of Gotham Knights creative director Patrick Redding. While it's known that the Court of Owls is one of the main antagonists in the title and that Penguin appears in the video game, it seems that there might still be a few surprises in store.

More specifically, Redding mentioned this during an on-camera interview with Temple of Geek at San Diego Comic-Con 2022. While the full interview itself seems to have been posted and then taken down, snippets of Redding talking about a "big villain reveal" have begun circulating online.

"Some of the villains in our game, not all of whom have been revealed and not all of whom I can talk about, I'm especially proud of," says Redding in a brief clip from the interview, apparently responding to a question about the game's villains. "So I would love to do the follow-up to that question in a few weeks when we've had our big villain reveal."

The vast majority of what's been shared about the video game thus far is about the four playable characters, Nightwing, Batgirl, Red Hood, and Tim Drake's Robin. And while the Court of Owls could certainly be the primary antagonist, there's plenty of room for other notable Batman villains to make an appearance in the video game still.

In general, Gotham Knights is set to release for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC on October 25th. In case you missed it, the title is no longer set to release for Xbox One or PlayStation 4. There are several different versions available to pre-order from $69.99 to $299.99 wherever such things are sold. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming DC video game right here.

What do you make of what we have seen of Gotham Knights so far? Are you looking forward to the reveal of the game's villains in the near future? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things DC and gaming!

[H/T PCGamesN]