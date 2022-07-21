Gotham Knights Reveals New Batgirl Trailer at Comic-Con

Gotham Knights developer WB Games Montreal has revealed a new trailer for the upcoming DC video game focusing on Batgirl. The trailer was revealed as part of the video game's presence at San Diego Comic-Con 2022. While the exact content of the trailer is new, the fact that it's been revealed today during SDCC 2022 is not unexpected as the developer previously teased as much.

In the new Gotham Knights trailer, it shows Batgirl defending Gotham City from criminals and reaffirming why she became a vigilante. Namely, she strives to be a protector and, like Batman himself, give the city a symbol to believe in. The Batgirl trailer is the third in a series of trailers about specific characters in Gotham Knights, and with Robin and Nightwing both having received these kinds of trailers previously, that leaves only Red Hood left to go. You can check out the new Gotham Knights trailer all about Batgirl for yourself embedded below:

"Gotham Knights is a brand-new open world, third-person action RPG featuring the Batman Family as players step into the roles of Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin, a new guard of trained DC Super Heroes who must rise up as the protectors of Gotham City in the wake of Batman's death," an official description of Gotham Knights reads. "An expansive, criminal underworld has swept through the streets of Gotham, and it is now up to these new heroes to protect the city, bring hope to its citizens, discipline to its cops and fear to its criminals. Players must save Gotham from descent into chaos and reinvent themselves into their own version of the Dark Knight."

More broadly, Gotham Knights is set to release for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC on October 25th. In case you missed it, the title is no longer set to release for Xbox One or PlayStation 4. There are several different versions available to pre-order from $69.99 to $299.99 wherever such things are sold. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming DC video game right here.

What do you think about the new Batgirl trailer for Gotham Knights? Are you excited to check out the new DC video game when it releases later this year? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!