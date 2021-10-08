Gotham Knights Teaser May Reveal Cast of Villains

This week, a new Gotham Knights teaser was released alongside a very brief new look at the game. Like the new look at the game, the teaser wasn’t very revealing, providing only insight into the death of Bruce Wayne, which is a focal point for the game’s story, or at least it appears to be. That said, what the teaser does have is a ton of Easter Eggs, including Easter Eggs pointing towards the inclusion of a variety of villains and characters.

For example, there’s an Easter Egg for Penguin’s Iceberg Lounge. This alone hardly points towards the inclusion of Penguin, who hasn’t been officially confirmed by WB Games Montreal, However, we know the villain is in the game thanks to a leak. In other words, Penguin isn’t officially confirmed, but we know he’s in the game, and he’s being teased, which begs the question: could some, if not all, of the other Easter Eggs be teasing characters in the game? Unfortunately, all we can do is speculate, but here are the other relevant characters: Hush, Vicky Vale, Solomon Wayne, Carmine Falcone, and Poison Ivy.

Of course, besides other than maybe Hush, it’s not difficult to imagine these characters in the game, so none of this is very surprising.

https://twitter.com/ArkhamVideos/status/1445801856597430272

For now, take everything here for what it is, which is complete and utter speculation. While there are undeniable Easter Eggs for these characters in the new teaser, they may be nothing more than Easter Eggs designed to get Batman fans excited and speculating.

Gotham Knights is currently slated to release sometime in 2022 via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.