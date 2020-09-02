Gotham Knights Reveals Its Voice Cast

✖

While Gotham Knights, the upcoming video game from WB Games Montreal, was recently revealed at the initial DC FanDome event, there is still plenty we don't know about the video game. And while the game, which features many Batman characters, had some initial voice casting come out around the event, the developers today announced the full main cast, including the voices of the playable characters Batgirl, Nightwing, Robin, and Red Hood.

You can check out the revealed cast, including Alfred and Bruce Wayne himself, below:

Here's the full official description for the upcoming video game:

"Gotham Knights is a brand-new open world, third-person action RPG featuring the Batman Family as players step into the roles of Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin, a new guard of trained DC Super Heroes who must rise up as the protectors of Gotham City in the wake of Batman’s death. An expansive, criminal underworld has swept through the streets of Gotham, and it is now up to these new heroes to protect the city, bring hope to its citizens, discipline to its cops and fear to its criminals. Players must save Gotham from descent into chaos and reinvent themselves into their own version of the Dark Knight."

Gotham Knights is set to release in 2021 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the recently announced title right here.

What do you think of what we have seen of Gotham Knights so far? Are you familiar with the voice cast? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

