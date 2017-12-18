Grab Layers Of Fear For Free On PC Right Now

Good ol’ Humble Bundle. This site doesn’t just offer a great monthly program of games (including a forthcoming one where you can snag Quantum Break and more for just $12) and bundles that help out charities. They also offer free games on occasion, including gems like Brutal Legend and The Bureau: X-Com Declassified.

And that trend is continuing this month, as the site is offering up one of its best free games to date – the horror survival game Layers of Fear. By going to this link, you can score both the game and its original soundtrack on PC free of charge.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s the official game description, in case you missed it the first time around:

“You take another drink as the canvas looms in front of you. A light flickers dimly in the corner. You’ve created countless pieces of art, but never anything like…this. Why haven’t you done this before? It seems so obvious in retrospect. Your friends, critics, business partners—soon, they’ll all see. But something’s still missing…



You look up, startled. That melody… Was that a piano? It sounded just like her… But, no—that would be impossible. She’s gone. They’re all gone.

Have to focus. How long has it taken to get to this point? Too long, but it doesn’t matter. There will be no more distractions. It’s almost finished. You can feel it. Your creation. Your Magnum Opus.



Dare you help paint a true Masterpiece of Fear? Layers of Fear is a first-person psychedelic horror game with a heavy focus on story and exploration. Delve deep into the mind of an insane painter and discover the secret of his madness, as you walk through a vast and constantly changing Victorian-era mansion. Uncover the visions, fears and horrors that entwine the painter and finish the masterpiece he has strived so long to create. “

The game is only being offered for the next 48 hours, so be sure to pick it up!

While you’re over at Humble, be sure to check out its indie sale as well, with markdowns on games like Cuphead ($16.99), Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice ($22.49) and A Hat In Time ($26.99), amongst many others!