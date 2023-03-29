Gran Turismo 7 Update Adds New Cars and 120 FPS Support

The newest Gran Turismo 7 update dropped this week, and just as Polyphony Digital teased recently, the game's gotten five more vehicles for players to take for a spin. While the patch notes for this update were brief, the new cars were far from the only thing that was included in this update, however. The same update also finally added the long-awaited support for 120 FPS visuals so long as you've got a PS5 and a display setup that can support that kind of framerate.

Prior to this update going live, the patch notes for the latest release were shared a bit too early, so players already had an idea of what was coming their way. The new vehicles are always welcome additions, but the highlight was certainly the 120 FPS support even if it was unconfirmed at the time. Now, however, the PlayStation Blog post for the update confirms that 120 FPS support is indeed available.

"Gran Turismo 7 will support up to 120FPS with the latest 1.31 Update," the notes for the update said. "PS5 and display capable of 120 Hz output required."

Gran Turismo 7 Update 1.31 goes live today with 5 new cars, 2 new layouts for Nurburgring, and a new Scapes location.



Again, you'll need a display that supports this new feature, so that means having a monitor or TV that can for sure offer up to 120 FPS. The feature itself is not a guarantee that the game will reach 120 FPS 100% of the time, but it's still a feature that players have been looking forward to for a while now.

Aside from that new feature, the rest of the update's highlights deal with the new cars aside from the fact that Cherry Blossoms is the featured Scape in this update. The list of new cars that have been added can be seen below along with a brief overview of each one courtesy of the game's creators.

Gran Turismo 7's New Vehicles

Audi RS 5 Turbo DTM '19

A DTM machine with 2 victories in the Class 1 era.

Porsche 959 '87

A four-wheel drive road car that shines bright in automotive history.

Porsche Carrera GTS (904) '64

A masterpiece that brought great success to Porsche's GT racing efforts in the 1960's.

Toyota Alphard Executive Lounge '18