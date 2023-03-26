Gran Turismo 7 Adding 5 New Cars Next Week

Gran Turismo 7 is adding a handful of new cars very soon. The Gran Turismo series is one of the most beloved franchises in gaming and one of PlayStation's most reliable brands. The Gran Turismo series has been running for decades now and has been the defining racing series for not just PlayStation, but possibly gaming as a whole. Forza definitely gives Gran Turismo a run for its money, but it's hard to say if it beats it out. Gran Turismo 7 certainly has a bit of an edge with the release of the PlayStation VR2, so now you can play the entire game in VR if you want and get one of the most immersive racing experiences on a console.

To make the game even more valuable, Gran Turismo 7 is getting a brand new update next week which will see the arrival of five new cars. As of right now, we have no idea what the cars, but a teaser image puts all five of them in shadow, so you can make out some details. Some have made some guesses that there are some new Porsche cars on the way, but other than that, the shadows are stumping a lot of fans. Either way, we should be able to find out more very soon. It's good to see Polyphony Digital continuing to update Gran Turismo 7 still and it seems unlikely that they're going to slow down anytime soon.

As of right now, it's unclear just how long Polyphony plans to support Gran Turismo 7. It has been pretty consistent and even though there have been a bunch of issues along the way, people seem to be generally quite happy with how the game turned out. The developer tends to take its time between games, so it's likely it will be a while before we see Gran Turismo 8 or some kind of new entry in the series.

