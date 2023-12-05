Grand Theft Auto 6: What Song Plays in the Trailer

After an unfortunate leak, Rockstar Games dropped the trailer for GTA 6 a day early. Fans are picking the trailer apart for details that might hint about what GTA 6 will be about and what new activities they'll be able to dive into. However, one lingering question for some is what track is being played during the trailer. After all, this is a major event for most players, and many will want to add the song to their Spotify playlist to relive the trailer on the go. Fortunately, the answer to which song is used in the GTA 6 trailer is simple. It's "Love Is a Long Road" by Tom Petty.

Of course, Tom Petty fans will have immediately recognized the track in the GTA 6 trailer. "Love Is a Long Road" is from Petty's first solo album Full Moon Fever, which was released in 1989. The song was never released as its own single but was included as a B-Side for "Free Fallin" in the UK. Despite that, "Love Is a Long Road" peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard Album Rock Tracks. Now that it's been included in one of the biggest trailers of all time, it seems likely that it'll shoot up the Spotify charts over the next few weeks.

Grand Theft Auto 6 Release Date

(Photo: Rockstar)

Unfortunately, Rockstar Games didn't give players a firm release date. Instead, fans got a release window of 2025. Obviously, that's very broad, and there's always a chance that GTA 6 will be delayed out of that calendar year, but it's at least a starting point. Hopefully, Rockstar will spend the rest of next year dropping new details about exactly what fans will be getting up to when Grand Theft Auto 6 finally launches.

After all, one of the more exciting aspects of the pre-release cycle for every previous Grand Theft Auto game is learning about all of the new minigames and systems that Rockstar has implemented. The initial trailer really only lets players see that they'll be driving cars, boats, and planes. We also get a peak at the supposed protagonist Lucia, but there's not too much else to go on.

Social media does factor in quite a bit for this first trailer, so it seems safe to assume that we'll likely get a healthy dose of that in both the story and gameplay. We also see two instances of alligators taking over houses and businesses. While far from confirmed, it wouldn't be surprising to see Rockstar announce some kind of animal control minigame for GTA 6. Outside of that, there's a scene showing several cars surrounding an intersection that could be hinting at illegal street races, but that's grasping at straws at this point.

Either way, we'll know more soon, as Rockstar will undoubtedly start to release more information in the coming months. For now, everyone is just waiting until 2025 when GTA 6 releases on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.