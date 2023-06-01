GTA 6 Online May Reportedly Suffer From Long Lasting GTA 5 Issues

Grand Theft Auto VI's online mode, tentatively known as GTA Online 2, may suffer from some issues that already exist in Grand Theft Auto V. Grand Theft Auto 6 is probably one of the most anticipated games ever. Its predecessor is the second best-selling game of all time and Red Dead Redemption 2, Rockstar Games' last game, is a technical masterpiece that was showered in praise upon release. The bar is high for GTA 6 and the developer is taking its sweet time to make the game. However, it may not be able to shake some issues that exist in the ever-popular ten year old game that is GTA Online.

According to Rockstar Games insider Tez2 on the GTA Forums, Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two vetoed the idea of using dedicated servers for the next iteration of GTA Online. Tez2 went on to note that this could mean "explosion shenanigans" could still occur in GTA 6 due to the way explosions are streamed from the closest player in proximity to you. However, Rockstar has still been trying to counter these things with its own GTA Online updates so it's possible it may not be that bad. Dedicated servers are often preferred by players as it enhances the performance of an online game and minimizes things like lag, disconnects, and so on. Given the fact GTA V has generated so much money, some are already being pretty critical of this rumor and suggesting that Take-Two is doing some unneeded penny pinching.

Of course, this is just a rumor. Despite Tez2 being quite reputable, it could still come out to be wrong or Take-Two could change its mind. Grand Theft Auto VI is speculated to release sometime next year, so there's still time to make some changes, though we have no idea how much effort it would be for something like that. Either way, game development is an ever-evolving thing and anything can change at any given moment.

What do you want to see in the next version of GTA Online? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.