GTA 6 Fans Can't Believe the Game Is Finally Being Revealed

Grand Theft Auto VI fans are losing their minds at the prospect of the game finally being revealed soon. There are few things as anticipated as the launch of Grand Theft Auto 6. The game is one that fans have waited almost a decade for as Grand Theft Auto V launched on the Xbox 360 and PS3 in September 2013. We have all been waiting to see how Rockstar would push the envelope further, especially after Red Dead Redemption 2. Rockstar Games has seemingly been given a ton of resources and time to make this happen after the previous entry became the second best selling game of all-time behind Minecraft, which is on significantly more platforms.

With that said, news broke courtesy of Bloomberg's Jason Schreier earlier this evening that Rockstar Games is planning to announce GTA 6 as early as this week with a full trailer due out in December. Schreier is one of the most reputable journalists in the industry and has a very consistent, solid track record, so it's the most juice a rumor like this has gotten. That may surprise a lot of people after years of false hope from fake rumors and constant speculation, but yes, it appears we are truly in the endgame now. After news broke, X (formally known as Twitter) began to buzz. GTA 6 is now trending on the platform as fans start to count down the moments until the game finally gets its reveal.

BRO IF GTA 6 REALLY GETS ANNOUNCED THIS WEEK 2023 IS GOATED IDGAF pic.twitter.com/eAYtNTKJUf — Okami Games (@Okami13_) November 8, 2023

They saying GTA 6 announcement is around the corner pic.twitter.com/OYH5ufxKFm — JAY® (@JayLGK) November 8, 2023

GTA 6 TRAILER DROPPING pic.twitter.com/9AjJz06rm0 — rift (@0v0Laker) November 8, 2023

As of right now, we don't know exactly when this reveal will happen or what it will look like, but there are some good guesses. It's possible GTA 6 will be revealed tomorrow morning (November 8th) ahead of the investor's call for Rockstar Games' parent company, Take-Two Interactive. As for what will be shown, we will likely get a logo, piece of artwork, or something of that nature as Rockstar Games will reportedly not show a trailer until a few weeks later. Either way, these are exciting times and fans have a lot to look forward to. Hopefully, we won't have to wait long to play the game itself.