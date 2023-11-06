GTA 6 May Bring Back GTA: San Andreas Gang Wars

GTA 6 may be bringing back GTA: San Andreas' gang wars, or at least something similar. According to the new rumor, there is an AI Debug menu in the early build of GTA 6 that leaked last year. As the rumor notes, the menu seems to exist to test various mechanics, but it's safe to assume some of this content, if not most of it, will make it into the final game. Not all of it will, of course, but it's at least all on the table to be included after surviving the pre-production phase of development.

Within this menu is supposedly the mention of "Faction Dynamics." Within this section is mention of "Factions, Groups, and Combat Style." All combined, it appears Rockstar Games was testing having a factions system, with unique flavor and in-game behavior for each faction. Meanwhile, it also seems this ties into a group system, suggesting players can recruit members of these factions to follow them. If any of this sounds familiar, it sounds like the gang wars system in GTA: San Andreas, to an extent.

Unfortunately, right now all we have is speculation based on a rumor of a leak of a very early build of the game. In other words, everything here should be taken with a grain of salt, but it wouldn't be surprising to see faction content in the game. In fact, we expect there to be a lot of GTA: San Andreas in GTA 6. Why? Well, there's a lot of GTA: San Andreas in Red Dead Redemption 2. Many of Red Dead Redemption 2's systems and dedication to realism is an evolution of work Rockstar Games started with GTA San Andreas, and then scaled back with GTA 4 and even GTA 5 as well, but brought back with RDR2.

At the moment of publishing, Rockstar Games has not addressed any of this in any capacity. It's very unlikely this will change, but if this expectation is bucked and it does comment on this, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. Would you be interested in a factions/gang wars system in GTA 6?