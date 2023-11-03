GTA 6 Leak Reveals Return of Side Mission We Haven't Seen Since GTA San Andreas

It's been almost 20 years since Rockstar Games released GTA San Andreas, which means its been almost 20 years since we've seen various types of content from the game, the last of that era before GTA 4, and GTA 5 especially, evolved the series. There's a reason that GTA San Andreas -- alongside GTA 3 and GTA Vice City -- is the favorite of many Grand Theft Auto fans. It was from an era where Rockstar Games was less committed to realism and embraced random, zany content. For example, one of the side missions in GTA San Andreas was trucking. We haven't seen this type of side mission content since then, but apparently GTA 6 is remedying this.

As it's been pointed out on Reddit for the first time, the map that featured in the famous GTA 6 leaks of last year features a truck icon on said map. This could represent a variety of activities, but trucking is the most obvious one. And considering the game is going to be partially set in Vice City, the series' fictional take on Miami, then it's reasonable to expect that if there is trucking in the game, you may be moving some illegal contraband. That said, this is just speculation. For all we know it's just American Truck Simulator but in GTA.

It's worth noting not only is it not entirely clear what this icon could be a stand-in for, but this comes from a leak of a very old version of the game, a game that may have changed a lot since that build was made years ago. This is to say, take this information with a grain of salt.

As for Rockstar Games, it has not commented on any of this. We don't expect this to change for a wide range of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. Meanwhile, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. What from GTA San Andreas would you like to see Rockstar Games bring back for GTA 6?