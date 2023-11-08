Grand Theft Auto 6 Reportedly Set to Be Revealed This Week With Trailer Coming Soon

Incredibly reliable sources are reporting that Grand Theft Auto VI is being announced this week with a trailer to follow not long after. Grand Theft Auto 6 is one of the most anticipated games ever and Rockstar Games has been letting that hype build with minimal input over the last decade. The game was more or less teased in early 2022 when Rockstar confirmed the next Grand Theft Auto was in development, but declined to share any additional info. Later that year, footage of the game was leaked online and prompted Rockstar Games to acknowledge its legitimacy. The leak confirmed that GTA 6 was set in Vice City, featured a male and female protagonist, and suggested some changes to the gameplay of the series.

With all of that said, there have been endless rumors and pieces of speculation for the better part of a decade of when Rockstar would finally announce GTA 6. However, we seem to really truly know now. Bloomberg's Jason Schreier, who is one of the most reputable people in the gaming industry, has written a report stating that GTA 6 will be revealed this week and a trailer will follow in December, timed with Rockstar Game's 25th anniversary. That suggests the trailer will not come at The Game Awards, which is also in early December. If previous Rockstar announcements are anything to go off of, GTA 6 will likely get its first logo tomorrow and possibly a date for the trailer itself. Beyond that, don't expect anything too grand. The announcement is seemingly being timed with the earnings call for Take-Two, the parent company of Rockstar Games.

Given how much of a gap is expected between the announcement and the actual trailer, it wouldn't be surprising if Rockstar has some sort of content planned in between the announcement and the trailer. Perhaps we'll get screenshots, artwork, or something else to tide fans over. It would be a bit anti-climatic to have nothing in between, especially since Rockstar teased Red Dead Redemption 2 over the course of several days with a piece of artwork that continued to evolve up until the proper announcement.

GTA 6 Release Date

Of course, we have no firm release date for Grand Theft Auto VI. We may not even get one until much closer to the actual release, but if we are lucky, Rockstar will give us a release year and window like fall 2024. Some rumors suggest Rockstar devs believe the game won't release until spring 2025, but no one knows for certain. Rockstar also tends to announce things and then delay them, but with the long wait for GTA 6, it's possible Rockstar has waited to share anything until it knew it was absolutely ready. Only time will tell, but it seems like we won't have to wait much longer.