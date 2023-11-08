GTA 6 Is "Completely Protected" From Potential Video Game Actor Strike, Says Rockstar Boss

Grand Theft Auto VI is not expected to be impacted by any kind of potential strike from SAG-AFTRA members. Video games are becoming increasingly cinematic and using a lot of the same language as film and television. While gaming is still a very distinct medium, some of the best games out there are carried by their narratives and the characters within them. Games like The Last of Us, Red Dead Redemption, Spider-Man, and more have all been praised up and down for their tremendous character work and the actors that bring them to life. Some of the best games we have would probably feel extremely different with different actors or no actors at all within them.

With that said, following the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike against film and television studios in Hollywood, video game actors part of SAG-AFTRA are also preparing for a possible strike. The actors are looking for better wages, protections against AI, and better working conditions, but failed to reach a deal with the studios earlier this year. The option to strike has been authorized should SAG-AFTRA hit a dead end with the studios. During an investor's call, Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two Interactive, was asked about the kind of impact a strike could have on Grand Theft Auto VI. Zelnick noted that they are "completely protected" should things not work out.

"Negotiations are expected to resume next week," said Zelnick. "We're optimistic. We value all of our talent greatly. We value excellent labor relations, we're looking forward to reaching an agreement that serves everyone well. In the event that they don't work out just fine, we are completely protected."

What does this mean exactly? We have no idea. It could mean GTA 6 is so close to release that all of the major work with actors is already completed. It could also mean that they will work a special deal out to continue work on the game. Some Hollywood studios have done this over the last year and been able to work without hurting the strike. Either way, should a strike happen, don't expect any disruptions to the development of GTA 6. Rockstar Games confirmed earlier today that it will release a trailer for GTA 6 in December, so stay tuned for more info soon.