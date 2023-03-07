GTA 6 Insider Teases Rockstar's DLC Plans

Rockstar Games may already be planning Grand Theft Auto VI DLC. Fans have been chomping at the bit for more info on GTA 6 for a while as it will likely be one of the biggest games of all-time. Rockstar Games continues to raise and set the bar in a way no other developer is capable of and that will likely be no different with this game. Red Dead Redemption 2 was an absurdly innovative game that is a benchmark for open-world gaming and GTA 6 is both the follow-up to that and the second-best-selling game of all-time, Grand Theft Auto V. The developer is taking its sweet time on its next game and we've already caught a couple of glimpses at it thanks to leaks, but we're still waiting to learn more about it.

With that said, a recent comment from Rockstar Games insider Tez2 noted that they believe Rockstar is on track to announce GTA 6 this year and likely release it next holiday season, with room to delay into early 2025. In order to ensure the game does not get delayed more, Tez noted that Rockstar may have to start cutting content from the game which could then be finished and repackaged later as DLC. It's not something that's totally out of the question, as Rockstar did repurpose some stuff that was cut from Grand Theft Auto V later in GTA Online. Reports also suggested that when Bully 2 was canceled, some of its concepts and features were salvaged for Red Dead Redemption 2.

"I personally see an announcement as a given this year," said the insider. "I don't think the upper management is in a position to delay further to holiday 2025/2026. Cutting more portions of the game to package into DLCs to release later on may be sustainable for management than delaying further."

With all of that said, it's not necessarily a bad idea. In order to get the game out in a reasonable time, stuff will have to be cut, that's the nature of game development. However, it's always a good thing if it can be recycled for other content later down the line. Not only do you get a more fleshed out experience, but it keeps the core vision of the game in-tact. Rockstar has largely moved away from premium story DLC in recent years, so it's unclear what this DLC would look like, but it will likely be years before we even see it.

