50 Cent Deletes Posts That Sparked GTA 6 Rumors

50 Cent has deleted the posts that sparked Grand Theft Auto VI rumors. The Grand Theft Auto series is one of the biggest franchises in all of gaming and possibly pop culture as a whole. The last game on the series was released in 2013 and is the second best selling game of all time, and it's still going. The game is almost a decade old and is still getting new updates, still selling copies, and still being loved by people all over the world. However, that also means that people want to see what's next. They're eager to see how Rockstar Games can raise the bar with GTA 6 and exactly what the game will be like. We've already seen some leaked gameplay and it looks great, but it's still probably a ways away from releasing.

Fans started to get excited this week, however, after 50 Cent began posting things about Vice City on social media. He kept captioning these posts with how whatever it he was teasing was going to be huge, but not a single person had any clue what the hell he was talking about. Many thought he was teasing something for GTA 6, as the game is rumored to be set in Vice City. However, if he is part of it... he'd be forbidden from talking about it due to NDAs. Well, now he has taken all of these posts down and has not explained why. The mystery continues to unravel and become increasingly puzzling. Did someone from Rockstar Games tell him to take it down? Is it all part of some elaborate marketing ruse for some other personal project? We have no idea.

Either way, whatever's happening, we will find out eventually. Whether it be in a week or two and it's all for a Vice City-inspired music video or in 3 years when GTA 6 finally comes out and 50 Cent has a song in the game, we will probably find out the truth one day.

What do you think 50 Cent is teasing? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.