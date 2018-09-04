‘Grand Theft Auto Online’ Update Introduces a Remixed Adversary Mode and More

Another week, another great update for Grand Theft Auto Online. This time, a fun Adversary Mode is making a comeback in remixed mode!

The Trading Places mode is back, but with a twist, as you’ll have a team of Juggernauts that uses whatever they can get their hands on in order to stop a group of Beasts (the other team), who will have abilities of their own. The Juggernauts will be able to use heavy weapons and thermal vision to their advantage, while the Beasts will have cloaking and Super Jump abilities. The winner will be determined by whomever spends the most time as a Juggernaut, or survives on the winning side of the Pass the Parcel variation.

This mode will offer both Double GTA$ and RP through Sept. 17, and Business Battles will award as such through Sept. 10. So if you’ve got friends, get them together for some monster madness!

In addition, anyone who plays GTA Online anytime between now and September 10 will score a GTA$ bonus of 250,000 with 150,000 awarded for each day of play. If you play all seven days, you’ll net well over 1 million in GTA$ — another good reason to play. Deposits will be made after Sept. 17.

You’ll also earn some exclusive goods, including a Paradise t-shirt, a Blue Tartan livery for the Oppressor MK II, and the Blue and Green Camo Livery for the Pegassi Oppressor.

You can also pick up the funky-looking Canis Freecrawler, which is available now through Legendary Motorsport. It’s definitely something that’ll come in useful during off-road races.

As for other discounts in the game, they are as follows:

Dinka Jester Classic – 30% off

Mammoth Patriot Stretch – 30% off (Buy It Now & Trade Prices)

MTL Pounder Custom – 30% off (Buy It Now & Trade Prices)

Pegassi Oppressor – 40% off (Buy It Now & Trade Prices)

Entity XXR – 30% off

X80 Proto – 40% off

Mammoth Hydra – 30% off (Buy It Now & Trade Prices)

FH-1 Hunter – 40% off (Buy It Now & Trade Prices)

Benny’s Upgrades – 40% off (cost to Upgrade)

Vehicle Armor – 30% off

Nightclub Warehouse Staff, Equipment & Security Upgrades – 30% off

Hangars – 40% off

Hangar Workshop – 40% off

Executive Offices – 50% off

Executive Office Garages – 30% off (Custom Auto Shop not included)

Bunkers – 40% off

MC Clubhouses – 50% off

These sales are good through Sept. 10th, so hurry!

Grand Theft Auto Online is available now as part of Grand Theft Auto V, for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.