‘Grand Theft Auto Online’ Update Wants To Give You Money and Discounts

With Black Friday happening this week, the focus seems to be on spending a lot of money. However, with its latest update, Grand Theft Auto Online is doing the opposite, giving you an opportunity to be rewarded with GTA bucks. (No, it's not real cash, but who are we to argue about fattening a virtual bank account?)

As detailed on the Rockstar Games blog page, GTA Online is offering a $750,000 GTA$ bonus just for jumping into the game. And with each day that you log in and take part at some point, you'll earn an additional $100,000 in GTA$ per day. That's a grand total of $1.35 million if you take part in the full promotion.

Once the promotion is over, the GTA$ will be deposited into your Maze Bank account starting on December 3, so you can spend it and go nuts on new vehicles or whatever you want to buy for your character.

In addition, a new Sumo (Remix) mode is available for play. "As the safe zone shifts and shrinks around the map, you'll need to think fast and smash hard (as expertly demonstrated below) to make sure your team comes out on top. Sure you may lose a few friends in the process, but you'll do so with the knowledge that you're earning double GTA$ & RP through November 26th," the company notes.

There are also Double GTA$ and RP up for grabs with the Biker Work & Challenges, including Search & Destroy or being able to take part in some head-to-head with Joust deathmatch. You can also grab double rewards across Southern San Andreas, as well as Biker Sell Missions. Finally, if you take up any Bodyguard or Associate activities, you'll earn twice the pay. All this is through November 26, next Monday.

As for discounts, here's what you can pick up for cheap between now and Monday:

Progen Itali GTB- 35 percent off

Truffade Nero- 35 percent off

Dewbauchee Rapid GT Classic- 35 percent off

Dewbauchee Vagner- 35 percent off

Overflod Entity XXR- 35 percent off

Vapid GB200- 35 percent off

Declasse Hotring Sabre- 35 percent off

Nagasaki Shotaro- 40 percent off

You can save on these aircraft as well:

Sea Sparrow- 35 percent off

Mammoth Avenger- 50 percent off

Mammoth Tula- 60 percent off

Buckingham Pyro- 60 percent off

V-65 Molotok- 60 percent off

FH-1 Hunter- 60 percent off

Finally, score some discounts on the following items:

Nightclubs- 40 percent off

Nightclub Warehouse Storage Facilities- 40 percent off

Biker Clubhouses- 40 percent off

Biker Businesses- 40 percent off

Facilities- 40 percent off

Hangar- 40 percent off

Hangar Workshop- 40 percent off

Executive Offices- 40 percent off

Executive Office Renovations- 40 percent off

10-Car Garages- 30 percent

Yachts- 35 percent off

Yacht Modification- 50 percent off

Benefactor Terrorbyte- 40 percent off

Terrorbyte Modifications- 40 percent off

Biker Clothing- 35 percent off

Biker Tattoos- 35 percent off

These discounts are available through the 26th of this month.

Grand Theft Auto Online is available now as part of Grand Theft Auto V, for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.