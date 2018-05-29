Grand Theft Auto Online Introduces Madrazo Dispatch Service Missions

The latest update for Grand Theft Auto Online has gone live. And it’s going to be a good week if you’re all about Contact Missions.

There’s an all new set of these available within the game under Madrazo Dispatch Services, which you can find right now. “Are you the head of an enterprising, results-driven mercenary outfit looking to expand its client base? Are you and your team capable of thinking on your feet, asking no questions and executing your orders with surgical precision? If the answer to those questions is yes, then you can expect Mr. Madrazo to get in touch soon about some very pressing work,” Rockstar Games notes in its press release. “Infiltrate LSPD holding cells or launch an assault on Merryweather HQ as you seek to silence a few names on Madrazo’s hit list.” Do these right and you’ll be cleaning up on GTA$ in no time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition, the following vehicles are debuting in the game:

The Lampadati Michelli GT is a Sports Classic from the golden age of deregulation— when power steering was as strange a concept as emissions testing. For every modern convenience left on the shop floor, there’s a startling number of furious horses under the hood.

is a Sports Classic from the golden age of deregulation— when power steering was as strange a concept as emissions testing. For every modern convenience left on the shop floor, there’s a startling number of furious horses under the hood. Don’t be fooled by a lick of paint and polish: under the showroom finish, the RUNE Cheburek is a lump of smelted down iron curtain that’s been hastily recast for the glories of the free market. If it doesn’t scratch that itch for the good old days of the Cold War, nothing will.

You can pick up both of these cars now exclusively at Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

If you’re looking for ways to stock up on GTA$ and RP you can earn them through Madrazo’s missions as well as with the Motor Wars and Trap Door Adversary Modes, as well as all Smuggler’s and Gunrunning Sell Missions. You’ve got until June 4 to stock up on the moolah.

As for sale items, you’ll find the following markdowns available from now through the 5th:

Pegassi Oppressor- 25 percent off

Mobile Operations Center Cabs- 30 percent off

Pegassi Tezeract- 25 percent off

Vapid Ellie- 25 percent off

Progen Tyrus- 25 percent off

Buckingham Volatus- 40 percent off

Nagasaki Havoc- 40 percent off

Western Rogue- 40 percent off

V-65 Molotok- 40 percent off

You can also score 40-50 percent off a number of properties for the week, including Bunkers, Bunker Renovations, Hangars and the Hangar Workshop.

Finally, this week’s Premium Race is the Trench I event, limited to Motorcycles; and the Time Trial is Cypress Flats. You’ve got until June 4 to take part in these and score some extra GTA$ and RP.

It’s a pretty loaded set-up for Grand Theft Auto Online this week, so jump in and have some fun!

Grand Theft Auto Online is available as part of Grand Theft Auto V, for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.