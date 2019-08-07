Grandia HD Collection Coming to Nintendo Switch Next Week

Today, GungHo Online Entertainment announced that Grandia HD Collection will launch on Nintendo Switch via the Nintendo eShop next week on August 16. It’s unclear how much it will cost, but it will be followed by a Grandia HD Remaster for PC at an unannounced date.

According to GungHo Online Entertainment, the classic RPGs have been updated to bring enhanced visuals and handheld support for Nintendo Switch. As you may know, this will be the first time the pair of RPGs together will be available with HD graphics.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Two ancient evils have awoken.

Two unlikely heroes embrace their destiny.

GRANDIA and GRANDIA II join forces in the GRANDIA HD Collection for Nintendo Switch on 8/16.#grandia #switch pic.twitter.com/rnoOXNxDwg — GungHo Online (@GungHo_America) August 6, 2019

For those that don’t know: Grandia is a role-playing game series originally developed by Game Arts that debuted back in 1997 in Japan via the Sega Saturn. The first entry in the series later came west in 1999, which is also when it was ported to PlayStation. The series is probably more popular in Japan than the United States, but it does have a cult-following in the west. The first game and its sequel are widely considered some of the most important RPGs of all-time.

Below, you can read more about the HD Collection via a rundown of its key features:

Real-time, turn-based action – Experience and employ a unique action bar system for real-time fighting with distinct characters.

Magic-based combat – Gather Mana Eggs to learn and use magic-based skills, ranging from elemental attacks to character-enhancing magic for defense and offense statistical boosts.

Illustrious worlds to explore – The vibrant worlds in Grandia HD Collection include nostalgic starter cities such as Parm (Grandia) and Carbo Village (Grandia II) to iconic fields and areas such as The End of the World (Grandia) and Valmar’s Moon (Grandia II).

Gather Skill Points and ATTACK! – Skill Points or Skill Coins can be used to earn incredibly intense moves that make for an extraordinary fighting experience.

Eclectic Enemy Encounters – The worlds of Grandia and Grandia II bring forth a plethora of challenging and epic enemies in the wild, as well as main storyline bosses.

Ear-Indulging, Melodious Compositions – Experience world exploration, momentous battles, and legendary in-game experiences in beautiful harmony with musical compositions from acclaimed Japanese composer Noriyuki Iwadare.

At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports, which, for the moment, remain on the table.