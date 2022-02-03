GTA 5 Leak Reveals Exclusive Content for PS5 and Xbox Series X Versions

A new leak has revealed exclusive content Rockstar Games is prepping for the PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X versions of the game, which are currently scheduled to release sometime between now and the end of March. New content shouldn’t surprise Grand Theft Auto fans anticipating these versions of the game, as Rockstar Games has pitched these versions as “expanded and enhanced” versions. That said, while it’s pitched these versions as this, it hasn’t demonstrated these enhancements and expansion. And this hasn’t changed. Rockstar Games still isn’t talking about these imminent ports, but Grand Theft Auto fans do have something to chew on thanks to a brand new leak that has been making the rounds. Unfortunately, it’s not much to chew on, and if it’s indicative of the new content that’s been previously teased, there’s going to be a lot of disappointed Grand Theft Auto fans.

Last year, Rockstar Games insider, Tez2, relayed word that GTA Online on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X would have character transfer.s Now they and WildBrick12 have relayed word that there’s a new clothing category in the game’s files called “Gen 9 exclusive” that features exclusive clothing items for transferring characters to the next-gen versions.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to #GTAOnline E&E featuring Character Transfer, @WildBrick142 uncovered a new clothing category called Gen 9 Exclusive.



Featuring exclusive clothing items for transferring characters to E&E.



This may be one of many bonuses Rockstar is planning for Returning Players. — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) January 25, 2022

As you would expect, some Grand Theft Auto fans aren’t very impressed with this leak. Without context, there’s not much to take issue with, but there is context; Grand Theft Auto fans are desperate to hear about meaningful additions and improvement, which this is not.

“What the f**k. Are they even adding new features? We don’t need some arbitrary bonuses, akin to returning player bulls**T. We need substantial features and additions. Such as a new way for clothing to work (similar to RDR2), more options for clothing. etc,” writes one fan of the news. “If they want my money they better do a little better than some clothes,” added another player.

All of that said, it’s important to remember that everything here is unofficial. It comes straight from the game’s files, but that’s not the same as coming straight from the mouth of Rockstar Games PR. At the moment of publishing, this leak has not drawn any type of comment from Rockstar Games. We don’t expect this to change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.