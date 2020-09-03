GTA Online September 3 Update Released, Here's What's New

✖

A new GTA Online weekly update has been released on PS4, Xbox One, and PC for September 3 by Rockstar Games, injecting some new content and incentives to keep GTA Online players playing. Like every weekly update before it, this is a pretty minor one, but it does offer new things to do, as well as money to save on a variety of items.

As with previous weekly updates, this one won't require you to update your game on any of the aforementioned platforms. And because this isn't an update proper, there are no patch notes. However, we have highlighted everything new in the list below:

Everything New:

Gerald's Last Play Missions are giving out double cash and RP rewards until September 9.

The top prize of the Lucky Wheel at The Diamond Casino & Resort is the Maibatsu Penumbra FF until September 9.

All Casino-exclusive clothing is half off for the next week. Meanwhile, the Master Penthouse Suite and all of its customizations are 30 percent off for the same amount of time.

Grotti Furia is 30 percent off

Grotti Itali GTO is 30 percent off

Overflod Entity XXR is 30 percent off

Karin Kuruma (Armored) is 40 percent off

Mammoth Thruster is 40 percent off

TM-02 Khanjali is 30 percent off

Prime Gaming Rewards: GTA$200K for playing any time this week The FREE Vespucci Canals Nightclub Property 70 percent off the Mammoth Avenger 75 percent off the Avenger’s Weapon and Weaponized Vehicle Workshops

Diamond Adversary Series: "You don't need to tap the vault to win big at The Diamond this week - the real action is on the casino floor in the Diamond Adversary Series. Competitors will receive Double Payouts for all modes in the series - and a special one-time bonus to players on the winning side of any mode in the series: a quarter million in stone-cold cash, deposited within seven days of winning."

For more information and media on this week's pseudo-update, be sure to check out Rockstar Games official post for the content update by clicking right here.

GTA Online is available, for free, to anyone who owns GTA 5 on PS4, Xbox One, or PC.

