GTA 6 Teased for 2024 Release by Rockstar Games Owner

It seems like Grand Theft Auto 6 could release in 2024 or very early 2025. Grand Theft Auto 6 is one of the most highly anticipated games, not just on the horizon, but of all-time. Rockstar Games puts out some of the best games ever and Grand Theft Auto is an industry leader when it comes to open world crime games. Following the immense success of both Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2, standards are very, very high for the next entry. Rockstar Games has confirmed another game is on the way and leaks have indicated it will be set in Vice City with two playable protagonists, but that's about all we know. We don't have a trailer, we don't technically have an official title, and we certainly don't know when it will release.

However, Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two Interactive seems to be heavily hinting at when the game will release. Earlier this year, Take-Two Interactive projected a big spike in revenue for its fiscal year 2025, which runs from April 2024 – March 2025. The company is projecting $8 billion in net bookings next year, which is several billion dollars more than what is projected for its current year. The company noted in its earnings call today (via VentureBeat) that it expects "record levels" of performance next year which, in all likelihood, would be achieved through the release of a game like GTA 6. Although Take-Two has other franchises like NBA 2K, WWE, Borderlands, BioShock, and more, Grand Theft Auto is a game that can move billions of dollars in units in very, very rapid succession. This

For reference, Grand Theft Auto V sold $1 billion worth of copies in just three days of its release. It has now sold 185 million copies as of this quarter, making it the second best selling game of all-time. It seems like the release of GTA 6 is rapidly approaching and if it is indeed slated to release next fall, we can probably expect an announcement sometime this year to kickstart the marketing cycle.

What do you think of GTA 6 possibly releasing next year? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.