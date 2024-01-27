GTA Online's New Weekly Update Adds Drag Races and New Bonuses

GTA Online has released its latest weekly update and it has new content, bonuses, and more. GTA Online is one of the biggest games in the world despite the fact it was released 10 years ago. Rockstar Games has kept the game supported across three generations of consoles and PC and the players have stayed engaged enough to stick around. About every 6 months, the game gets a big new content update, but in between those, there are weekly updates that add smaller pieces of content such as new missions and races. It has been a huge success, even if fans are more eager to play Grand Theft Auto VI at this point. Nevertheless, it seems like GTA Online will continue to stick around for another year or two.

With that said, the latest weekly update for GTA Online has arrived and it introduces drag races! Players will be challenged to shift gears perfectly, time nitrous boosts, and dodge traffic in order to cross the finish line first, making for a small, but yet another fun activity in GTA Online. On top of that, there are a variety of ways to make money this week with double GTA$ and RP being offered to those who participate in the drag races and Auto Shop Robbery contracts. On top of that, there are also new discounts and deals to take advantage of this week. You can view all of the highlights of the update below.

New Drag Races, awarding Double GTA$ and RP through January 31

