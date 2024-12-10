GTA 6 Insider Would Be “Shocked” If Rockstar Hits 2025 Release Date

One of the most well-respected sources when it comes to Grand Theft Auto 6 rumors has cast some doubt over the game’s 2025 release date. GTA 6 is one of the most anticipated video games of all-time and for good reason. The last entry in the series has sold over 205 million copies and is still one of the most played video games out there. It’s a roaring success and Rockstar Games managed to make something arguably better with Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2018. The developer has been heads down on GTA 6 ever since then and it is expected to be one of the biggest entertainment launches of all-time, if not the biggest.

There’s a lot riding on this game and fans have built up a lot of hype, almost to the point of being unable to wait any longer. Fans were given an appetizer last year with the first GTA 6 trailer, but a full year later and there has been no other news beyond the fact GTA 6 is targeting a fall 2025 release. While that’s extremely exciting, the lack of other news has had some fearing that the game isn’t as ready as previously thought and may suffer a setback to 2026. Earlier this week, Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier wrote a story that largely summarized previously reported info about GTA 6 such as the fact the game won’t target minorities and transgender people with cruel jokes. The game is also expected to have an expansive online mode in addition to its Bonnie and Clyde-esque story mode, but little else is known.

Schreier also noted in his report that publishers are waiting to put dates on their own fall 2025 releases, opting to allow Rockstar Games the chance to go first so they can move out of GTA 6‘s way. Schreier also went on Kinda Funny Games Daily to talk more about the subject, noting that he has heard the game is on track right now, but personally speaking, would be “shocked” if it actually came out next year. Schreier cites Rockstar Games’ history of delays as his reason for why he believes GTA 6 will come in 2026. Of course, this is pure speculation and should be treated as such. His reporting indicates that Rockstar is indeed on track, but a lot could happen in a year and the studio is known for taking its time.

It does seem unlikely that Rockstar Games would release GTA 6 unless it was absolutely ready to. The studio has coasted on Red Dead Redemption 2 and GTA Online updates for over a decade, it could probably do that for another few months if it proved to be absolutely needed. This is a game that Rockstar can’t afford to mess up, but it can afford to take the blow of a delay if needed. However, that’s likely a last resort at this point as the studio has been working on the game for about a decade now in various capacities.

It’s possible that Rockstar has already accounted for its pattern of public delays. It was widely believed GTA 6 would launch in spring 2025 due to fiscal projections from Rockstar Games owner Take-Two. However, that changed once the game was confirmed for fall. It’s possible GTA 6 was already internally delayed and Rockstar is doing its best to publicly hold one release window and just narrowing it down to a specific year, then a specific season, and then a specific month and date from there. Fans hope to see a new GTA 6 trailer soon and ideally, that isn’t too far off. If we’re lucky, maybe we will get to hear a release date at the end of the trailer. It’s possible Rockstar has held off on a new trailer until it can promise a firm date for fans as to end the extensive waiting game, but we’ll just have to wait and see.