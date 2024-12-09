Rockstar Games Reportedly Asks GTA 6 Writers to Be “Less Crude” Toward Transgender People and Other Minorities

According to a new report, Rockstar Games has asked writers on GTA 6 — the next installment in the Grand Theft Auto series — to be “less crude” toward transgender people and other minorities, a change up from previous games, including the latest Grand Theft Auto game, GTA 5.

The report comes the way of Bloomberg, and specifically, Jason Schreier, one of the best sources in the industry, and a source who has proven reliable when it comes to both Rockstar Games and Grand Theft Auto VI.

The report doesn’t elaborate on why Rockstar Games has asked its writers to make this change or what type of material impact it has has on the game’s development. All that is specifically claimed is that Rockstar “is asking its writers to be less crude toward transgender people and other minorities, the common targets of throwaway gags in previous versions.”

Beyond this, the report mentions the game has not been in development for as long as people think, with full development only beginning in 2018 once Red Dead Redemption 2 was released. Despite this, it appears the GTA 6 release date is still on track to release in holiday 2025, as the report makes no mention of a delay.

Meanwhile, it is said the game “will feature a significant online mode,” bolstered by “in-game content.” That said, this is to be expected considering the massive success of GTA Online, which was always going to continue from GTA 5 to GTA 6.

Of course, take this report with a grain of salt. While Bloomberg and Jason Schreier are both reliable and reputable sources, this is not official information. And even if it is accurate, it is unclear to what extent it is accurate.

At the moment of publishing, Rockstar Games has not commented on the report in any capacity. We do not suspect this will change for a variety of reasons, primarily because Rockstar Games never comments on rumors and speculation, but if it does we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

Grand Theft Auto VI is set to release worldwide sometime in holiday 2025 via the PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the upcoming Grand Theft Auto game — including all of the latest GTA 6 news, all of the latest GTA 6 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest GTA 6 deals — click here.