New GTA Online Trailer Previews Agents of Sabotage Update

GTA Online is getting what is likely one of its last big content updates in one week. GTA Online is one of the biggest video games out there, having been around for over a decade now across multiple console generations. While it was originally a part of Grand Theft Auto V, it was made standalone within the last couple of years so that people can play it without having to own the single player portion of the game. Since the game has sold 205 million copies to date, there’s a lot of people who have likely beaten the campaign more than once, so Rockstar has made it so it’s no longer a requirement.

GTA Online has managed to sustain its popularity for a decade with regular big content updates that add substantial new missions to the game like heists along with vehicles, weapons, and properties. While the stream for updates was much faster early on, the last few years have seen Rockstar doing two big updates a year with one in the summer and one in December. There are smaller updates that keep players engaged throughout the year too, but these big new updates every six months inject new life into the game.

The next big update for GTA Online will release on December 10th and will be called Agents of Sabotage. The update will see players returning to the Darnell Bros Garment Factory on the eastern side of Los Santos, a place single player fans are very familiar with as it was a base of operations for some heists with Lester. From here, they will reunite with Pavel and a rogue FIB agent named Jodi to do some elaborate scores with fancy government tech. As of right now, it’s not totally clear what new toys we will be able to add to our arsenal, what vehicles will be added, and how many missions there will be, but it certainly looks like it will be a substantial update. You can likely expect a proper blog post with all the details next week before launch, but you can view a trailer and description below.

“Former FIB operative turned rogue agent Jodi Marshall has a serious grudge against her former handlers. She’s maintained backdoor access to the Bureau’s files, and is not above exploiting this privileged information for personal gain. Take ownership of the Darnell Bros Garment Factory — where plans for some of Los Santos’ most legendary crimes have been hatched — and use it as a covert ops installation in GTA Online: Agents of Sabotage. Partner with Jodi, in addition to a familiar face, your first mate Pavel from The Cayo Perico Heist. Together, you’ll utilize the latest clandestine tech to zero in on some of the city’s preeminent scores in this thrilling new GTA Online update.”

As per usual, it’s likely a lot of the stuff in this update will be pretty expensive. GTA Online‘s last few updates have typically made players buy expensive new properties to engage with the new missions, so you or a friend will likely have to fork over some cash for the garment factory come next week if you want to get into the meat and potatoes of this update.

With all of that said, Rockstar Games is gearing up to release GTA 6 next year. The game is due out in fall 2025 and a second trailer is speculated to release very soon. Nothing has been confirmed by Rockstar yet, but it’s been almost a year to the day since the first trailer, so a second trailer is likely around the corner. This means this update is likely one of the last for GTA Online. Presuming GTA 6 launches a brand new version of GTA Online, there’s probably only one or two more updates planned for GTA Online, but that’s pure speculation. Nevertheless, you can likely expect an even more ambitious online mode for GTA 6.