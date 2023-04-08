GTA Fans Hope GTA 6 Copies Major Cyberpunk 2077 Feature

While Rockstar Games has confirmed the next installment in the Grand Theft Auto series -- tentatively dubbed GTA 6 -- is in development, it's yet to reveal the game, which means Grand Theft Auto fans don't know what it looks like. It notably leaked online last year, but the build that leaked was a pre-alpha build that was years old and thus not indicative of the final product at all. When GTA 5 was released during the Xbox 360 and PS3 generation, it was one of the most visually impressive games out. Rockstar Games next release, Red Dead Redemption 2, remains one of the most visually striking games out despite being five years old and on last-gen tech. Suffice to say, Grand Theft Auto fans have big expectations for GTA 6 and its graphics. To this end, some GTA Fans are hoping GTA 6 will copy a major feature of Cyberpunk 2077.

In three days, Cyberpunk 2077 is being bolstered with path tracing, also known as full ray-tracing, and it's set to completely overhaul the game's graphics. The video below that demonstrates the technology has blown away Cyberpunk 2077 fans and has caught the attention of GTA fans who are hopeful it will be in GTA 6.

"Path Tracing is pushed hard by NVIDIA and Cyberpunk 2077. They just showed the trailer for the new 'overdrive' mode: I think it just looks stunning," reads a Reddit post talking about the feature being in GTA 6. "So.. I'm wondering if we will see something similar with GTA 6. Yes that mode is highly power-hungry, but GTA 6 will stay again for around eight to ten years most likely and technology only keeps getting better."

Unfortunately, this may be wishful thinking by fans. While it's reasonable to think GTA 6 will have ray tracing, path tracing is a whole other beast that current consoles and most PCs can't handle. So, unless Rockstar Games deploys some serious magic, we don't expect to see the technology in GTA 6, and if it is, many likely won't be able to take advantage of it. That said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. What are you hoping to see from the graphics of GTA 6?