New Video With Rumored GTA 6 Actor and GTA 5 Actor Sends GTA Fans Into Hype Mode

Bryan Zampella is rumored to be playing one of the two protagonists in GTA 6. This has yet to be confirmed, but the actor has appeared in a new video with Shawn Fonteno, the actor behind GTA 5 protagonist Franklin. These two appearing in a video together would be enough to send GTA fans into a frenzied speculation, but at the end of said video, the pair appear to be teasing something. And with the 10-year anniversary of GTA 5's September 17 release only two days away, many are speculating the video and the anniversary are related. That said, Zampella had no involvement in GTA 5 so the chances this is teasing something related to GTA 5 seems slim. As a result, many are speculating that GTA 6 could be teased on the anniversary ahead of a reveal next week.

Of course, this theory -- which banks on GTA 6 being revealed similarly to Red Dead Redemption 2, aka with a teaser before a proper reveal a few days later – requires a tinfoil hat, but all GTA 6 speculation does. The dots are there to be connected, but that doesn't mean they are being connected properly. GTA 6 is rumored to be revealed this year, and around the anniversary of GTA 5 seems like a good time to do it. Again, a decent theory, but chances are it's off the mark. What's more likely is this video has nothing to do with GTA 6 or any type of official GTA announcement. If it was, it would have to be looped in with Rockstar Games' marketing, and this isn't the style of Rockstar Games' marketing.

Where there is a chance though, there are GTA fans boarding the GTA 6 hype train en masse. To this end, you can check out the potential tease for yourself, which comes the way of Zampella's personal YouTube account, which seems like the biggest red flag countering the theory above.

For now, take everything here for what it is, which is complete and utter speculation. So far, most GTA 6 speculation has turned out to be wide off the mark, which means this is more likely than not off the mark as well. Yet, the timing is interesting and worth at least making a note of.

Franklin's voice actor hanging out with the alleged GTA 6 actor carrying a mysterious brief case 👀 pic.twitter.com/Jy8wteunxh — GTA 6 NEWS (@GTAVInewz) September 15, 2023

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. Do you think there is anything to this GTA 6 speculation or is that just the latest example of GTA fans making a big deal out of nothing?