GTA 6 Release Date Hinted at By Former Rockstar Games Employee

Some new GTA 6 scuttlebutt is making the rounds, and it’s possibly bad news for those hoping to see the new Grand Theft Auto installment on PS5 and Xbox Series X soon. As you may know, Rockstar Games hasn’t confirmed that GTA 6 is in development, but it’s obviously in some type of development. After all, GTA 5 is the second best-selling game of all time. To not capitalize on the massive success of the previous installment would be a very non-Take-Two Interactive thing to do. However, at the moment, Rockstar Games isn’t saying anything about the game, but there’s been many rumors, reports, and “leaks” making their way onto the Internet revealing potential details about the game.

From word of returning to Vice City to a female protagonist, the GTA 6 rumors have been thick and heavy, leading some to believe the game may actually be closer than many think. However, it looks like this may be nothing more than hopeful thinking.

According to Darion Lowenstein, an industry veteran who previously worked at Rockstar Games, the game isn’t releasing anytime soon.

“As a former Rockstar employee, Darion noted that the Houser brothers place all their emphasis on game quality rather than hitting a deadline,” reads a press release from equity research firm Jeffries, who spoke to Lowenstein about the topic recently. “His absolute best-case-scenario for a game release is Holiday 2021, though he does not expect an announcement or trailer anytime soon.”

Of course, this is more speculative than a scoop, but Lowenstein not only has familiarity with Rockstar Games, but is getting paid to advise investors on Take-Two stock. In other words, his speculation is worth a lot more than most.

Whenever Grand Theft Auto VI releases, one thing is increasingly obvious: it’s a next-gen game or possibly a cross-gen game. However, knowing Rockstar Games’ ambitions, I can’t imagine it watering down its product to get it to run on hardware that will turn seven years old this year.

