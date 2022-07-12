GTA 6 Reportedly Won't Have Major GTA 5 Feature

A new GTA 6 report relays word that the next Grand Theft Auto game from Rockstar Games will not contain one of the biggest features and key selling points of GTA 5. While Rockstar Games confirmed back in February that the next installment in the series was indeed in development, it's not formally announced the game, let alone revealed it. And because neither of these things have happened, it's consequently not said a word about the game itself. In the place of Rockstar's silence has been a metric ton of rumors and "leaks" from a wide range of sources, with everything between anonymous Reddit users to some of the most prominent journalists in the industry having something to say about what is undoubtedly the most anticipated game of all time.

The latest alleged tidbit about the game comes the way of Jason Schreier, a reporter for Bloomberg. Using Reddit, the journalist shot down the latest GTA 6 rumor on the website, and in the process, confirmed that the game will not have three protagonists as GTA 5 did. As you may know, unlike previous GTA games, GTA 5 did not have one sole protagonist, but three that players could switch to on the fly: Trevor, Michael, and Franklin.

Unfortunately, while Schreier shoots down the rumor that there will be three protagonists, he doesn't bolster this claim with any information about whether the game will return to one protagonist, or have a different number of more than one protagonists like 2 or 4 or 77. In the past, we've heard the game will have a female protagonist, while other rumors have claimed there will be two protagonists, a brother and sister.

