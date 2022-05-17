GTA 6 Release Date May Be Even Further Away Than We Thought

✖

The GTA 6 release date may even be further away than we thought. Recent rumors have suggested GTA 6 could be 2023 or 2024 bound, but a recent earnings call from Take-Two Interactive -- the parent company of Rockstar Games -- may suggest otherwise. Speaking to investors, Take-Two Interactive outlined its pipeline for FY2023 through FY2026. For those not familiar with how fiscal years work, this simply means until April 2026. In this pipeline, there are numerous games mentioned, but not GTA 6 nor any placeholder that sounds like it could be GTA 6. This naturally sounds like GTA 6 won't be out until April 2026 or beyond, and this is a reasonable conclusion to draw, but there are a few points that negate it.

The first is that Take-Two Interactive is going to do its best not to allude to when GTA 6 is going to release in a diagram for investors. GTA 5 is the second best-selling game of all time, and there's no reason to doubt that GTA 6 won't repeat this success. Take-Two Interactive is not going to want to take any the sting out of the game's eventual reveal and release date announcement by broadly dating the game for the aforementioned period.

This leads us to our second point, which is that the new BioShock game is not included either. This could be because Take-Two Interactive isn't planning on it releasing in this window, but given how long it's been cooking that would be unexpected. With BioShock not in there, it removes some of the noteworthiness of GTA 6 not being included.

Unfortunately, for now, it's hard to know what should and shouldn't be made of this. On the surface level, it's not good for Grand Theft Auto fans. However, the details and context under the surface level suggest none of this worth looking forward to.

