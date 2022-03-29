Is GTA 6 Releasing in 2024?

Is GTA 6 releasing in two years, aka in 2024? Recently, a Grand Theft Auto “insider” seemingly teased that the next installment in the series is releasing in 2024. The tease came the way of, more specifically, Matheusvictorbr, a Twitter user who has cultivated a following for sharing various scoops pertaining to Rockstar Games and the titles they are working on. In the past, this person has been both on the mark and off it, making it difficult to know how much weight should be given to their teases and scoops.

The leaker doesn’t divulge a specific release date, nor do they outright say GTA 6 is releasing in 2024, but that’s the speculation a tweet saying “2024, vejo voces” has created. For those that don’t speak Portuguese, Google Translate translates “vejo voces” to “I see you.” There’s no mention of GTA 6 in the tweet, but it’s unclear what else they could be teasing.

So, is this possible? While Rockstar Games just officially announced the game earlier this year, this isn’t when it began development. Based on what we’ve heard, it’s been in development for a long time, long before even Red Dead Redemption 2 was released in 2018. That said, if it’s going to release in 2024, it’s going to have to be revealed this year.

Rockstar Games has developed a pattern of announcing a game, and then releasing it two years later. In fact, it often gives a game a release date for the following year, but then delays this release date to the year after, creating the two-year span in question.

Unfortunately, we can’t supply this speculation with any validation. While we’ve heard bits and pieces about the game and its development here and there, we’ve heard nothing recently about a 2024 release window. What we know about the timeline of the game’s development though, it’s certainly possible.

