Fortnite Player Recreates Iconic Superman Moment for Victory Royale

A Fortnite player has recreated a now iconic Superman moment to earn a Victory Royale. Fortnite is one of the whackiest battle royale games and it’s kind of a miracle it even exists. Games like Call of Duty and PUBG are also pretty whimsical with crazy skins and events, but the core gameplay stays relatively grounded in typical gunfights. Fortnite, however, gets pretty crazy with content that allows players to utilize lightsabers, special powers from legendary characters, and more. The game embraces the idea of different universes colliding in-game, so the crossover events go beyond more than just regular fun skins like other games.

For example, a recent leak suggested that The Fantastic Four: First Steps is getting Fortnite content which will include skins and special powers. The leak only mentioned three of the four heroes, but each of them will be represented with a unique power that they can use in battle. This includes the Human Torch’s fire powers, Invisible Woman’s ability to weaponize energy, and Reed Richards will be able to wield “fantastic fists” which are likely a big, stretchy Hulk hand-type of melee weapon. However, one power that is currently dominating the game is the ability to turn into Superman and fly around, use heat vision, and of course, take a ton of damage.

One player on Instagram known as “notrealms” posted a video where they went down at the end of a Fortnite match, but a player playing as Superman landed in an epic fashion to revive them while absorbing all of the damage, all of which was scored by David Bowie’s “Starman”. The moment is reminiscent of a scene in Superman (2025) where the Man of Steel shields a little girl from a bunch of propane tanks that are exploding behind her. The Superman player then leapt into the sky and flew toward the enemies, wiping them out to earn the Victory Royale. It’s entirely possible this was totally staged, but it doesn’t really make it any less cool.

The Superman movie is in theaters now and is rubbing off on people in a big way. The message of kindness has led to memes of people doing small, but good deeds while using pictures of Superman. Obviously, Fortnite has also shown that the Man of Steel’s powers and willingness to throw himself into danger for others has also rubbed off on players. It is rumored that Lex Luthor is also coming to Fortnite, but nothing has been confirmed.

Superman is in theaters now.