GTA 6 Report Has Good News for Grand Theft Auto Fans

Recent GTA 6 reports claim the game may release sometime between 2024 and 2025. If this is the case, we can estimate when the game will be revealed based on the reveal of GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2. Two years before GTA 5 released, Rockstar Games revealed it in 2011. Meanwhile, Red Dead Redemption 2 was revealed in 2016, two years before it was released in 2018. In other words, Rockstar Games' last two games were revealed two years before release.

What does this mean? Well, it means while GTA 6 may still be a few years away from releasing, it may not be very far away from a reveal. If the game is going to release in 2024, it will likely be revealed in 2022, also known as next year. And this is great news for those desperate to see the next installment in the series. However, if it's 2025 bound, this would mean a reveal won't come until at least 2023. And of course, there's a chance it will slip beyond this window. If this happens, Grand Theft Auto fans may have to wait until 2024 to see the game.

Unfortunately, I don't have much to add to this release date speculation. That said, I have heard from three different sources that there's considerable pressure on Rockstar Games from Take-Two Interactive to releases games at a quicker rate than they have. Whether this pressure will lead to anything, remains to be seen, but it could suggest GTA 6's development will be accelerated. And it may also suggest a transition to a multi-project studio could be in the cards.

All of that said, take everything here with a grain of salt. Not only is all of this unofficial information, but it's subject to change. In fact, in game development, things are always rapidly changing. Further, it's worth pointing out I haven't spoken to the three aforementioned sources since the pandemic, which may have altered the information I was given.

